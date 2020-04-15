PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of PureTech Health stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 260.50 ($3.43). 110,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 271.03. The stock has a market cap of $763.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.81. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.36 ($4.46).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

