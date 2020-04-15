PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PUMA SE/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get PUMA SE/ADR alerts:

Shares of PUMA SE/ADR stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 24,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. PUMA SE/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.