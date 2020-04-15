Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 261,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,476. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

