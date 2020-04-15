Provident Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

HON traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,893. The stock has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average is $167.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

