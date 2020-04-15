Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 237.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 139,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after purchasing an additional 89,640 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock traded up $114.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,283.32. 8,040,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,912.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,856.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,344.07.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

