Provident Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.03. 13,784,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.68. The firm has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.