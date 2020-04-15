ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $25.34

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $25.34. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 697,738 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0569 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,771.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

