ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $63.91

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.77, but opened at $63.91. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $61.52, with a volume of 32,638,699 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,407.7% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 243,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 227,599 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $10,584,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

