ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Gap Up to $109.85

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.54, but opened at $109.85. ProShares Ultra QQQ shares last traded at $107.69, with a volume of 93,602 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

