ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Gap Down to $43.83

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.07, but opened at $43.83. ProShares Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 95,213 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWM)

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

