PROS (NYSE:PRO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

PROS (NYSE:PRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

