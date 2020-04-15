Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Raised by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,460,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,176. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.