Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Receives $127.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $121.98. 7,174,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,564,176. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

