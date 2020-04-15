Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Cut by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.57. The stock had a trading volume of 761,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

