Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7907 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

NYSE PG traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,459,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,160. The company has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.12. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

