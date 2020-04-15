Primecoin Reaches Market Cap of $700,815.32 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Poloniex and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $700,815.32 and approximately $3,254.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,424,762 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

