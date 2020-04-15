Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. 32,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,035. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.83, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

