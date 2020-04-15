Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. 32,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,035. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.83, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.