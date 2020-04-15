Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$86.00 price objective on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Desjardins downgraded Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$78.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

TSE:PBH traded up C$1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$83.29. 87,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$62.79 and a 52 week high of C$102.68.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$959.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$947.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.2399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.74%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.