Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRBZF. TD Securities cut shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Premium Brands from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of PRBZF remained flat at $$58.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. Premium Brands has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $76.14.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

