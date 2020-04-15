Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$0.80 Price Target at AltaCorp Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.21% from the stock’s previous close.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.15 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.72.

TSE PD traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,842. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$4.05. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allen R. Hagerman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

