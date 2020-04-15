Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 5,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 329,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

