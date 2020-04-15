PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $97.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.78.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.