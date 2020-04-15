PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,339,000 after purchasing an additional 922,840 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 479,668 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.42. 115,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,705. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.89.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.