PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR’s (POAHY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. 677,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,961. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

