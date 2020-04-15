Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Holdings Lessened by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,952 shares during the period. Popular comprises 7.2% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Popular worth $733,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Popular by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Popular by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Popular stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.36. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

