PonziCoin Market Cap Reaches $462.74 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. PonziCoin has a market cap of $462.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PonziCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PonziCoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.02771487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00223883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

PonziCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PonziCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

