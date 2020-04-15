Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.

PBL traded down C$2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.09. 17,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,996. The firm has a market cap of $413.25 million and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.17. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$12.06 and a 1 year high of C$25.08.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.75 million. Analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

