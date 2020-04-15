POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, POA has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Binance, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. POA has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $33,757.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

