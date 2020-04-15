Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 101,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,939. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 1,687.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

