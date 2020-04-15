Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.26% from the company’s current price.

PS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.22.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,140. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 342,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 109,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

