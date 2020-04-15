Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Raised to $72.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Get Plexus alerts:

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.10. 4,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.