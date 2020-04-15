PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.70. PlayAGS shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 17,869 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

The firm has a market cap of $95.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 524.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

