PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.70. PlayAGS shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 17,869 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
The firm has a market cap of $95.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 524.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.