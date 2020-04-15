Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $143.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLYA. BidaskClub downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 994,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $232.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.