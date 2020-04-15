PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Market Capitalization Tops $2,465.94

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $2,465.94 and $101.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

