Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.51. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,686.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 2,606,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,972. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.