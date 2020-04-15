Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

PXD traded down $5.23 on Wednesday, hitting $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 78,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,435. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

