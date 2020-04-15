Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $19.50

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $27.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. 2,550,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,274,372. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $1,624,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605,750 shares during the period. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $175,509,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,159,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,018 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,753,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 7,159.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

