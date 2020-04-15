Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PINS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of PINS opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

