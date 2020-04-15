Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.55.

NYSE:PNW traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

