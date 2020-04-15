Pinkcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $83.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $504,382.49 and $83.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.01063614 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00055580 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00239281 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001895 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 442,306,991 coins and its circulating supply is 417,046,555 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

