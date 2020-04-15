Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDD. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.46.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 205,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.91. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.