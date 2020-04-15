Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $41,978.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006876 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,012,704,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.