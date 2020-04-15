Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Up 3.2%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61, 8,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 591,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
Several research firms have weighed in on PIRS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
The firm has a market cap of $150.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.