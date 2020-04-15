Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Up 3.2%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61, 8,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 591,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on PIRS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market cap of $150.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

