Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 727.40 ($9.57).

Shares of PHNX stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 559.40 ($7.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 614.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 704.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.05. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a one year high of GBX 806 ($10.60).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In other news, insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £265,320 ($349,013.42). Also, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 1,200 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

