Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of LON PHAR traded down GBX 2.64 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 13.88 ($0.18). 1,591,236 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.42. Pharos Energy has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 78 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

