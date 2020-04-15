Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of LON PHAR traded down GBX 2.64 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 13.88 ($0.18). 1,591,236 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.42. Pharos Energy has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 78 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

