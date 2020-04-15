Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0249 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $436,275.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034779 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054417 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,730.40 or 1.00017877 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00065742 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.