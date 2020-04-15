PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Scott E. Benjamin purchased 10,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

