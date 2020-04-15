Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 865,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,881,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

