Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,684,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,881,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

