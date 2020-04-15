Peter Forsyth Acquires 200,000 Shares of Austin Engineering Ltd. (ASX:ANG) Stock

Austin Engineering Ltd. (ASX:ANG) insider Peter Forsyth bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,439.72).

Austin Engineering Ltd. has a one year low of A$0.11 ($0.07) and a one year high of A$0.24 ($0.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 million and a PE ratio of -10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Austin Engineering Limited manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, service modules, tyre handlers, and ancillary attachments.

