Peter Forsyth Acquires 200,000 Shares of Austin Engineering Ltd. (ASX:ANG) Stock

Austin Engineering Ltd. (ASX:ANG) insider Peter Forsyth bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,439.72).

Austin Engineering Ltd. has a one year low of A$0.11 ($0.07) and a one year high of A$0.24 ($0.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 million and a PE ratio of -10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

About Austin Engineering

Austin Engineering Limited manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, service modules, tyre handlers, and ancillary attachments.

